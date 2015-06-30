Error Code F21 on Maytag Washer

Easy DIY Diagnostics For Fixing Maytag Washer Error Codes from F01 to F33



Today’s high-efficiency, front-load washers provide the benefits of increased capacity, reduced water usage, and a faster spin cycle to extract more water for reduced drying time. While you may be confused by the error codes noted on the front display of your machine, this troubleshooting guide can help you diagnose and possibly correct some problems without ever calling a repair professional.

While the details listed below represent error codes for Maytag front-load washers, the majority will be similar for Whirlpool and Kenmore machines also. Many of the major appliance manufacturers have merged or bought out smaller companies, so only a handful remain. Check here to find out who manufacturers the appliance brand you currently own.

Use this Quick-Reference Guide to identify the problem and solution for common error codes that appear on the washer console. In a few cases, there is a simple solution that you can rectify yourself. If the DIY method doesn’t solve your problem, the detail listed in each section will help your service technician repair your washer quickly to save time and money. In addition, keeping up with regular maintenance will help your machine run efficiently longer and experience fewer breakdowns.

Error Code F01: EEPROM Error

(Communication error between the Central Control Unit and the EEPROM.)

Symptoms:

Washer won’t run or stops working mid-cycle.

Possible Causes and Action:

A power surge/interruption may cause this error.

Unplug the washer for two minutes to reset the machine. Once the code is removed, restart the cycle by pressing the POWER button one time.

If Code Persists, contact service professional. Tell your technician the error code # and to check the pump drive, main relays and CCU board.

Error Code F11: Motor Control Unit Error

Symptoms:

If failure occurs during high-speed spin, the door unlocks after 3 minutes.

Possible Causes and Action:

Possible problem with the Motor Control Unit and voltage regulator.

Try to clear the code by pressing the PAUSE/CANCEL button twice. If the code remains, you’ll need to contact a service professional. The technician may need to replace the MCU Board.

Error Code F20: Water Inlet Problem

(The pressure switch is not tripped after 6 minutes.)

Symptoms:

Washing machine stops at the beginning of cycle.

The door stays locked.

Little or no water inside the washer.

Possible Causes and Action:

No water or insufficient water supply.

If there is no water in the unit:

Make sure both the hot and cold water taps are completely turned on. Make sure the hot and cold water lines to the washer are free from kinks. You can also unscrew the lines from the faucet to be sure filter screens are not plugged. Re-attach water lines and try to restart the cycle again.

If there is water in the unit:

Press PAUSE/CANCEL two times to clear the display and drain the water in the machine. The door will now unlock, so you can remove wet clothing. Check water hoses for leaks by running your hand along the hose length. If they are wet, you may need to replace the hoses or connections.

If there are no visible hose problems, contact a service technician. This error code may indicate a problem with the pressure switch, drain pump, or Central Control Unit.

Error Code F21: Long Drain Error

(If drain time takes longer than 8 minutes, the water valves will turn off.)

Symptoms:

Washing machine stops mid cycle.

The door stays locked.

The washing machine won’t drain the water out.

Possible Causes and Action:

Possible drain problem.

Turn washer ON to verify pump operates. Check the drain hose and make sure it is not plugged or kinked. Unplug washer or disconnect power. Check the electrical connections at the pump and make sure the pump is running. Check the drain pump filter for foreign objects. Plug in washer or reconnect power. Re-select the cycle and press START.

If Code Persists, run unplug washer or disconnect power and contact service professional to replace the pump.

Error Code F22: Door Lock Error

(Code will appear after 6 failed attempts to lock the door.)

Symptoms:

The door switch/lock unit fails to operate properly.

Possible Causes and Action:

Door lock mechanism is broken or removed from door.

Unplug washer or disconnect power for one minute to remove the code. Check door switch/lock unit for signs of breakage or missing screws. Plug in the washer or reconnect the power. Re-select the cycle and press START.

If Code Persists, run unplug washer or disconnect power and contact service professional to replace the door switch/lock unit or CCU board.

Error Code F23: Heater Failure

Symptoms:

It takes too long to heat or doesn’t heat at all.

Possible Causes and Action:

Possible heater problem.

Unplug washer or disconnect power for one minute to reset.

If Code Persists, you will need to contact service professional to replace the heater.

Error Code F24: Water Temperature Sensor Error

Symptoms:

Water is not heating properly during the heating stage of the WASH cycle.

Possible Causes and Action:

Possible water temperature sensor problem.

Unplug washer or disconnect power for one minute to reset.

If Code Persists, a certified service professional should replace the water temperature sensor.

Error Code F25: Drive Motor Tachometer Error

Symptoms:

Machine shuts down during high-speed spin.

Possible Causes and Action:

The machine does not recognize the motor speed.

Unplug washer and pull the washer away from the wall. Make sure all shipping materials have been removed. To keep the washer from moving during shipping, the manufacturer will secure the machine with bolts, spacers, tape, and cables. Any leftover materials will impede the drive motor from operating properly. Once you’ve removed the obstruction(s), reconnect the power, and re-start the cycle.

If Code Persists, run unplug washer or disconnect power and contact service professional to replace the drive motor tachometer.

Error Code F26: Door Switch Error

Symptoms:

Error code appears after operation.

Possible Causes and Action:

A safety feature on the washer door will alert you to a potential door problem if it hasn’t been opened for 3 or more consecutive cycles or if the door isn’t closed properly.

Open and close the door OR push the door to make sure it’s completely closed. Press PAUSE/CANCEL to reset the code. Re-start the cycle.

If Code Persists, the door switch may need replacement by a service professional.

Error Code F27: Overflow Condition

Symptoms:

The door won’t unlock and the drain pump continues to run.

Possible Causes and Action:

Problem with the overflow contact.

Disconnect power to the washer. Turn off both hot and cold water faucets. Make sure the drain hose is free from kinks and obstructions. Clean the drain pump filter. Plug in the washer. Try to re-start the machine.

If Code Persists, a service call will be needed to replace the overflow contact on the pressure switch.

Error Code F28: Serial Communication Error

Symptoms:

Washer doesn’t respond to commands.

Possible Causes and Action:

A problem with the main circuit boards (CCU and MCU.)

Check that the washer is plugged in. If so, unplug for one minute to reset the code. Select cycle and press START.

If Code Persists, this will be a job for a service professional. Tell the technician which code you received. It may require a replacement of the MCU or CCU. The MCU may also be mounted incorrectly.

Error Code F29: Door Unlock Error

Symptoms:

The door will not unlock.

Possible Causes and Action:

The door lock mechanism is broken.

Check the door switch/lock unit for foreign objects. Unplug washer or disconnect power for one minute. Re-select the cycle and press START.

NOTE: The door can be manually unlocked by:

Unplug washer. Remove the lower kick panel. The door lock is located just up inside the front of the machine. Pull gently on a teardrop-shaped tab on the bottom of the door until you hear a click. The lock should now be released so you can open the door.

If Code Persists, a service technician will be required to replace the door switch/lock mechanism.

Error Code F30: Dispenser System Error

Symptoms:

The dispenser motor will not position properly.

Possible Causes and Action:

The dispenser motor is malfunctioning.

Try to reset the code by unplugging the washer for one minute. Re-select cycle and press START.

If Code Persists, you’ll need to call service to replace the dispenser motor.

Error Code F31: Motor Control Unit Failure

Symptoms:

The washer shut down or will not operate.

Possible Causes and Action:

The washer is overheating.

Make sure the washer has proper ventilation around it and is not located too close to a heat source. Unplug washer and reset code. Try START again.

If Code Persists, run unplug washer or disconnect power and contact service professional to replace the MCU.

Error Code F33: Pump Drive System Error

Symptoms:

Washer does not fill with water properly.

Possible Causes and Action:

The connection between the pump and the Central Control Unit is lost.

This should only be handled by a service professional. The pump will need to be replaced.

Error Code rL: Load Inside Drum During Cleaning Washer Cycle

Symptoms:

The washer shuts down at the start of the CLEANING WASHER cycle.

Possible Causes and Action:

Clothing is still in the washer (detected by weight).

Unplug washer or disconnect power. Remove clothes from drum. Start the cycle again. Reconnect power. Re-select the CLEANING cycle and press START.

If Code Persists, run unplug washer or disconnect power and contact service professional to replace the pump.

